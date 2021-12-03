Brady Noon On Finding The Voice Of Greg In Diary Of A Wimpy Kid - Exclusive Interview

Greg is the protagonist and he's, I think, at his core a good kid trying to do his best, but he also does a lot of things that are objectively bad. He makes a lot of decisions that hurt people and he should know will hurt people. How do you keep him sympathetic through all the bad things he does?

I try and always give it that forgiving tone. That's kind of the approach that I took towards it because I don't want him to be lost in his ways either. I want him to feel like he's always trying to do the right thing, but he kind of doesn't realize that he's doing the wrong thing until he tries to make it better. And that's the tone that I took with everything. Just not really mean, almost like a backhanded sort of remark or something like that. I wouldn't always try and be mean ever with Greg.

You also get angrier as the movie goes on. There are certain parts at the end like with the cartoonists where you sound very angry when you're talking about the librarian and the cartoon. How do you tap into that anger?

I'm not really too sure. I don't have anything personally that I tap into, but I'd say just getting really into the character and kind of just putting myself in Greg's shoes like how mad I would be. And I kind of just express my emotions that way and that's kind of how I express my anger.

Do you relate to Greg in any specific way?

I would say so. I would say with the whole friendship aspect. I have a good buddy of mine who reminds me of Rowley and that's kind of the person that I hang out with, my right-hand man. And yeah, I understand where he's come from, like trying to figure out where he fits in and not too sure who his real friends are. So I feel like that sort of stuff I can relate to.