Hawkeye Fans Are Freaking Out About That Episode 5 Bathroom Scene

Yelena is in the bathroom for no more than five seconds, but we watch as she is snapped away to dust, and then suddenly rematerialized in a completely new environment: the walls are repainted, the furniture is different, and the Widow who lived in the apartment now has a husband and adopted child sitting quietly in the living room. Five seconds for Yelena was five years in the real world, and not only did she lose five years of her life to the snap, but during that time she also lost her sister.

The scene is gut-wrenching for Yelena, but even more excruciating for fans who know what the five-year gap means for Yelena — especially since the first words out of her mouth were about the sister she didn't even know was gone. Fans were devastated by the reveal. "When she came back she immediately went to look for [Natasha] because she didn't want her to worry.. I can't.." a fan named @flospumpkin tweeted. Another fan with the Twitter handle @shawntyolsen wrote, "CAN I JUST HUG HER??? IMAGINE GOING IN THE BATHROOM... AND WHEN YOU COME BACK YOUR SISTER IS GONE."

Others praised the scene for its direction and visual effects, like @prob_an_idiot who tweeted, "The bathroom scene??? The artistry behind the CGI??? And we get this for $5/mo??????????" It's certainly a powerful way to begin an episode, and continues Disney's reputation of delivering cinema-style drama on the silver screen.