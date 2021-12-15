Haley Joel Osment Shares His Favorite Parts Of The Jurassic Park Franchise - Exclusive

"Jurassic Park" is one of the greatest films ever made. It's a stunning achievement both in terms of blockbuster filmmaking and being a technical marvel. The effects still manage to hold up to this day, and there are so many details interspersed throughout the story that you always manage to find something new with each rewatch.

It should come as no surprise to hear the science-fiction/adventure movie has legions of films, among them is Haley Joel Osment. In an exclusive interview with Looper, he talked about how he had an amazing opportunity a few years back to watch the original "Jurassic Park" in theaters, stating, "It's probably been eight or nine years since this happened, but when they did a release of the original 'Jurassic Park' in theaters a while back, and that was really fun to go see that in an actual movie theater."

Suffice to say, he was ecstatic when the chance came around to join the franchise, voicing the villainous Kash in Season 4 of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." However, seeing "Jurassic Park" in theaters with other fans is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Osment's connection with the series. He went on to tell an amazing story of how his work brought him closer to "Jurassic Park" than most people can only imagine.