Haley Joel Osment Shares His Favorite Parts Of The Jurassic Park Franchise - Exclusive
"Jurassic Park" is one of the greatest films ever made. It's a stunning achievement both in terms of blockbuster filmmaking and being a technical marvel. The effects still manage to hold up to this day, and there are so many details interspersed throughout the story that you always manage to find something new with each rewatch.
It should come as no surprise to hear the science-fiction/adventure movie has legions of films, among them is Haley Joel Osment. In an exclusive interview with Looper, he talked about how he had an amazing opportunity a few years back to watch the original "Jurassic Park" in theaters, stating, "It's probably been eight or nine years since this happened, but when they did a release of the original 'Jurassic Park' in theaters a while back, and that was really fun to go see that in an actual movie theater."
Suffice to say, he was ecstatic when the chance came around to join the franchise, voicing the villainous Kash in Season 4 of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." However, seeing "Jurassic Park" in theaters with other fans is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Osment's connection with the series. He went on to tell an amazing story of how his work brought him closer to "Jurassic Park" than most people can only imagine.
A.I. shared a soundstage with Jurassic Park
Haley Joel Osment's Kash is a welcome addition to the "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" cast. Seeing how he survives the final episode of Season 4, he should be back for Season 5 in some capacity. That means Osment will be sticking around this franchise for a little while longer, and when asked if he'd be willing to return as Kash in a live-action capacity, perhaps in a future "Jurassic World" film, he said, "That would be really cool. I'm a big fan of 'Jurassic Park.' I mean the first 'Jurassic Park' is definitely way up there on the list on films I've seen the most times in my life. So yeah, getting to do a live-action version would be really crazy."
Osment's done more than watch "Jurassic Park" a bunch of times. He got to actually be on the set where they filmed one of the movie's most iconic scenes. He went on to say, "When we shot 'A.I.' back in 2001, some of our largest sets were on the gigantic Stage 16 at Warner Brothers, where we built the house for 'A.I.' and a couple other things. And that, coincidentally, was the same stage where they had the whole T-Rex-breaking-out-of-the-tent sequence." It's a fun bit of behind-the-scenes Hollywood trivia, but we're still holding our breath that Osment gets to show up in a live-action "Jurassic Park" film at some point.
Season 4 of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" is now streaming on Netflix.