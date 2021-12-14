Cumberbatch's Outfit At The No Way Home Premiere Caused A Stir
The cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was out in full force on Monday, December 13, for the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, and as usual, all eyes were on Tom Holland and Zendaya (via People). But there was also another "No Way Home" star who was managing to turn heads on social media, though, for very different reasons.
Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch surprisingly became the talk of Twitter Monday night, following his stroll down the "No Way Home" red carpet. Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts is set to embark on a multiversal journey with Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming MCU film, which is set to debut in theaters on December 17.
Coming off the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Cumberbatch's Strange is set to serve as a new on-screen mentor of sorts to Holland's Parker in "No Way Home." With that in mind, it seems only right that he start dressing like Downey Jr.'s fallen Avenger. At least, when Cumberbatch showed up on Monday to the L.A. premiere of "No Way Home," the "Infinity War" and "Endgame" star was sporting a different, but all-too-familiar look that had many fans feeling a little — you guessed it — strange.
Marvel fans roasted Benedict Cumberbatch for dressing like Tony Stark
For the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, Benedict Cumberbatch decided to don a stylish black suit and some orange-tinted shades that looked like they'd been pulled straight out of Tony Stark's closet. Marvel fans, predictably, took to social media to share their reactions to the "No Way Home" star's Tony Stark-esque look.
"I know they said Strange would act as the 'Iron Man' of this next chapter in the MCU, but he looks like he's doing Tony Stark cosplay," joked Twitter user @CAP10AMERICA. "Like I'm sorry are you dr. strange or tony stark lmao identity crisis," added @galaxycadet, while @Amadeuscmon tweeted, "Everyone just wants to rock that RDJ look."
A video posted online by Marvel shows Cumberbatch fielding questions from reporters and looking suave at the "No Way Home" premiere. While many people poked fun at his look too, some fans really liked it. For instance, @Cheekierbobcat wrote, "Man, Cumberbatch is really rocking that Tony Stark look," and @TWalkerVA similarly tweeted, "Stephen 'drip' Strange."
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be released in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 17.