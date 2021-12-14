Cumberbatch's Outfit At The No Way Home Premiere Caused A Stir

The cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was out in full force on Monday, December 13, for the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, and as usual, all eyes were on Tom Holland and Zendaya (via People). But there was also another "No Way Home" star who was managing to turn heads on social media, though, for very different reasons.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch surprisingly became the talk of Twitter Monday night, following his stroll down the "No Way Home" red carpet. Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts is set to embark on a multiversal journey with Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming MCU film, which is set to debut in theaters on December 17.

Coming off the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Cumberbatch's Strange is set to serve as a new on-screen mentor of sorts to Holland's Parker in "No Way Home." With that in mind, it seems only right that he start dressing like Downey Jr.'s fallen Avenger. At least, when Cumberbatch showed up on Monday to the L.A. premiere of "No Way Home," the "Infinity War" and "Endgame" star was sporting a different, but all-too-familiar look that had many fans feeling a little — you guessed it — strange.