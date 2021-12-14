Todd McFarlane Singles Out The Moment He Knew Venom Hit It Big - Exclusive

Venom is one of the most popular characters in recent Marvel history. He's been a mainstay of the comics for around three decades and has headlined two blockbuster movies, including "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." In honor of the movie's home release, Looper spoke with Todd McFarlane, the legendary comics artist who co-created Venom.

McFarlane created Venom for one big reason: He was sick of drawing Spider-Man's black costume. When asked if he had any inkling that Venom would become such a huge character, McFarlane emphatically responded, "Of course not! Otherwise I would've invented 20 more characters, if I was that smart, that would've had world global impact! Sometimes dumb luck is just on your side."

There were no grand designs for Venom, at first: "We were going to add what we thought was going to be ... a cool villain to the rogues gallery of Spider-Man, but he had plenty of them at that point. And so we were just adding what we thought was going to be another one to the bucket, but we soon found out that something was amiss, and that this one was going to maybe move to the head of the class a little bit."

McFarlane also shared the moment he realized Venom crossed over from just another villain to something special.