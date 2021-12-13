Mega Man Live-Action Film May Be Closer Than You Think

The classic Capcom video game "Mega Man" could soon be getting the Netflix treatment.

IGN is reporting that their sources have claimed that a live-action adaptation of the classic video game is in the "very early" stages of development. Furthermore, it appears that production company Supermarché may be teaming up with Netflix to make it all happen.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, this latest development will no doubt thrill fans of the Blue Bomber who have been waiting for him to join the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu in getting his own movie adaptation. The "Mega Man" franchise has been one of the most iconic and successful titles in video game history. Debuting in 1987 on the NES, the original "Mega Man" featured a robot named Rock who is tasked with defending Earth from other robotic entities and threats.

The game spawned countless sequels, spin-offs, guest appearances in other video games, comic books, and several animated TV series adaptations. And now fans may soon be able to add "live-action movie" to that list.