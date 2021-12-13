This DCEU Star Is Open To Joining The Mass Effect Adaptation
With the streaming wars demanding regular content that appeals to the masses, Amazon Studios, Netflix, and their various competitors are always on the hunt for bankable IPs to adapt for the screen. Netflix has brought notable adaptations like "Daredevil" and "Cowboy Bebop" to their platform, while Amazon Prime Video has been no slouch in that department thanks to series like "The Boys" and "The Wheel of Time." On a similar note, Amazon has reportedly turned its attention to the "Mass Effect" franchise in an effort to produce more genre-focused output.
Based on Bioware and Electronic Arts' best-selling sci-fi video games, a "Mass Effect" adaptation has long been suggested as an ideal candidate for a glossy, big-budget movie or series. According to the rumor mill, Amazon Studios is close to signing a deal to turn "Mass Effect" into a series, although nothing has been finalized yet (via Deadline). Should the series come to fruition, however, one DC Extended Universe star would be keen to listen to Amazon's plans, and would even consider being a part of them.
Henry Cavill is open to joining a Mass Effect adaptation
Henry Cavill, well known for bringing Superman to life in DCEU movies like "Man of Steel" and "Justice League," is no stranger to starring in video game-related shows. On December 17, fans will get to see him reprise the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher," based on the popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski which also inspired a video game franchise of the same name. But could he be courting a part in the rumored "Mass Effect" series?
According to Cavill himself, he's interested. "Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they're executing it," Cavill told GamesRadar after being asked if he'd consider joining the sci-fi project. "The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."
Cavill went on to say that he'd "love to have a conversation" before discussing his affinity for the original "Mass Effect" trilogy. "Brilliant games," he noted, adding, "It would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows."