This DCEU Star Is Open To Joining The Mass Effect Adaptation

With the streaming wars demanding regular content that appeals to the masses, Amazon Studios, Netflix, and their various competitors are always on the hunt for bankable IPs to adapt for the screen. Netflix has brought notable adaptations like "Daredevil" and "Cowboy Bebop" to their platform, while Amazon Prime Video has been no slouch in that department thanks to series like "The Boys" and "The Wheel of Time." On a similar note, Amazon has reportedly turned its attention to the "Mass Effect" franchise in an effort to produce more genre-focused output.

Based on Bioware and Electronic Arts' best-selling sci-fi video games, a "Mass Effect" adaptation has long been suggested as an ideal candidate for a glossy, big-budget movie or series. According to the rumor mill, Amazon Studios is close to signing a deal to turn "Mass Effect" into a series, although nothing has been finalized yet (via Deadline). Should the series come to fruition, however, one DC Extended Universe star would be keen to listen to Amazon's plans, and would even consider being a part of them.