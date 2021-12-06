The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 8 Explained

After the past seven episodes, it looked like things might not change much during the third season of "Succession." Then, in "Chiantishire," the pieces are suddenly shuffled heading into next week's finale.

Season 3 episode 8 starts off with the Roy family attending the wedding of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman's (Kieran Culkin) mother, Caroline (Harriet Walter). At the beginning of the episode, both Kendall and Shiv seem to be defeated. Kendall concedes that his father Logan (Brian Cox) has beaten him in his latest attempt to remove him from the company, while Shiv sulks after watching her fortunes decline all season. That leaves Roman seemingly in the most favored position in his father's eyes.

It doesn't last. At the wedding, a pivotal conversation between Shiv and her mother causes Shiv to rethink everything. Meanwhile, Lukas Matsson's (Alexander Skarsgård) erratic behavior threatens WayStar's impending purchase of the big tech company GoJo. Roman is dispatched to save the deal and once again looks like the hero. Then, an indiscretion with his phone suddenly ruins his status in his father's eyes, and gives Shiv an opening.

Here's what the ending of "Succession" Season 3 Episode 8 is all about.