Keanu Reeves Reveals How He Reacted To Reprising Neo In The Matrix Resurrections

"The Matrix" franchise is notorious for messing around with the concept of reality, but as Keanu Reeves revealed during a long-distance appearance in the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show" (via YouTube), director Lana Wachowski is perfectly capable of doing it in real life, as well.

"I was at home and I got a text from Lana Wachowski, the director and writer, and she was like, 'What do you think about doing another 'Matrix' film?"' Reeves described the way he found out about the prospect of a new "The Matrix" movie. "And I went, 'What?! That sounds amazing, but I'm dead.' And she's like, 'Are you?'"

When you think about it, that exact train of thought must've ran through the heads of a great many fans when they first discovered that the new "Matrix" movie starring Reeves is underway, and it's pretty amazing to find out that the actor had the same reaction to the news as pretty much anyone would've have. Celebrities — they're just like us!

"The Matrix Resurrections" arrives in theaters on December 22.