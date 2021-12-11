You'll Only See Henry Cavill Continue As The Witcher Under This One Condition
One of Netflix's most popular series in recent years has been "The Witcher." Having previously found a fanbase as a book series and video game franchise, the live-action series is adapted from the novels penned by Polish author Andrezj Sapkowski.
The show's first season focuses on the exploits of three characters across different points in time. There's Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), a monster hunter boosted by magic; Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with magic powers of her own; and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress. As the season progresses, each character discovers how their fates are entwined with one another.
Cavill's casting made fans of the series curious, as he had already played Superman in "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League" prior to that, while also having appeared in films such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." However, fans quickly warmed up to the performer, and he became an integral part of the series.
In a recent interview, however, the actor spoke about his role as Geralt, and said he would be willing to continue the role only if a specific condition of his was met.
Cavill wants to ensure The Witcher respects the source material
In an in-depth profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill reiterated his commitment to the series, proving that his ardent interest had not waned with two seasons already in the books and a third on the way. He also affirmed he was happy to have the show go for seven seasons, in keeping with current showrunner Lauren Hissrich's plan.
Cavill did add, however, that there was only one caveat with his participation in "The Witcher" franchise. He explained to THR that "as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work," then, as his statement implies, he will remain involved with the show.
By all accounts, the cast and crew are also happy to keep working with Cavill. In the same interview, Hissrich spoke about how the actor will talk to every crew member on set to start the day, asking them how their day is going. "It's to the point where sometimes our ADs are like, 'OK, we have a huge crew, you can't ask everyone,'" she added.
Cavill, an avid gamer, has spoken previously about how "The Witcher" video games from CD Projekt Red were his first introduction to the series as a whole and how he campaigned for the role of Geralt of Rivia, going so far as to audition for it. He also helped shape the character after the first season, pushing for more dialogue.
"The Witcher" Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 17.