You'll Only See Henry Cavill Continue As The Witcher Under This One Condition

One of Netflix's most popular series in recent years has been "The Witcher." Having previously found a fanbase as a book series and video game franchise, the live-action series is adapted from the novels penned by Polish author Andrezj Sapkowski.

The show's first season focuses on the exploits of three characters across different points in time. There's Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), a monster hunter boosted by magic; Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with magic powers of her own; and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress. As the season progresses, each character discovers how their fates are entwined with one another.

Cavill's casting made fans of the series curious, as he had already played Superman in "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League" prior to that, while also having appeared in films such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." However, fans quickly warmed up to the performer, and he became an integral part of the series.

In a recent interview, however, the actor spoke about his role as Geralt, and said he would be willing to continue the role only if a specific condition of his was met.