Haley Joel Osment's Favorite Part Of Playing A Villain On Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Exclusive

Kash is smarmy from the moment the audience meets him in "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." It's clear he's only interested in power and money, and he's willing to kill as many dinosaurs as he needs to in order to get his way. He causes the teens a bunch of trouble, almost resulting in their deaths, and to almost everyone's surprise, he doesn't wind up a dino-meal by the end of the season. That means there should be more Kash on the way, but even if there wasn't, Osment put his all into the role, resulting in one of the best additions the show has seen in a while.

When asked about what it was like to play a guy like Kash, Osment quickly responded, "So much fun." It seems to be a common trait among actors to love playing the bad guy, as he goes on to say, "I think a lot of actors will say that some of the most fun they have is playing these sort of amoral, villainous characters and doing it on a voiceover project is great. Because you can really kind of go for it in expressing all of his rages and pathologies, just using your voice."

Osment covers a lot of ground as Kash. From rage-screaming to manipulating others for his own self-interest, Osment brings a sinister edge to the role that makes Kash all too real, and it's exciting to think where the character could go for Season 5.

Season 4 of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" is now streaming on Netflix.