Billions Season 6 Trailer Draws New Battle Lines And Raises The Stakes

The trailer kicks off with Rhoades narrating. "The billionaire class? I'm gonna get them where they live," he says. He proceeds to do just that, leading a raid on a private club for the wealthy. Rhoades reiterates that he isn't just targeting one particular billionaire, he's targeting everyone who he thinks has too much wealth and power.

Next, the trailer shifts over to Prince. He's giving his employees a clean slate from the Axelrod days, but he's also planning to pit them against each other. Worst of all, he plans to "rewrite how this industry works." That's worrisome for Wendy (Maggie Siff), but Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) takes a more zen approach. "That's the way of the gun," she says, adding that "the gun doesn't care what I think."

Then, the trailer sets up some of the ongoing conflicts for this season. Prince wants to bring the 2028 Olympics to New York City, and Rhoades wants to stop him. Rhoades promises that he doesn't have any more skeletons in his closet, which plays over footage of him visiting an S&M club. Last season it was revealed that Rhoades was into the kinky stuff, but now it looks like he's trying to resist temptation so he can avoid a scandal. Prince says that he "doesn't go to war like that," meaning he doesn't like to expose his enemies' secrets. Which is nice, except that then he says, "I'm very good at settling scores." Rhoades isn't backing down, either. "When I get big game in my sights, I can't lower my rifle," he says with a smile.

Which one will emerge victorious? Find out when Season 6 premieres on January 23, 2022.