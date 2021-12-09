The First Trailer For Adam McKay's 80s Lakers Series Looks Like A Winner

After tackling the worlds of local news and NASCAR racing, writer, director, and producer Adam McKay has teamed up with co-creators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht to take on the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." This retelling of the basketball team's late 1970s and early '80s heyday features a large, star-studded cast that includes two Oscar winners, and boasts a sleazy, yet glittery, visual style that harkens back to works like "Boogie Nights" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."

The period-set basketball biopic takes viewers on and off the court as the Lakers climb to the top of the NBA, dealing with infighting, the sudden pressures of fame, and a whole stack of temptations. The trailer shows the formation of the Laker Girls, the team's famous troupe of cheerleaders, and even takes a peek behind the scenes at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Dr. Soloman Hughes) filming the '80's comedy classic "Airplane!"

The show's first-look trailer was released today, and it promises viewers a wild ride.