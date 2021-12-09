This Westworld Star Could Be Joining Magic Mike's Last Dance

It was only a few weeks ago that Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh made a shock announcement that he and Channing Tatum would be delving back into the world of "Magic Mike" with an all-new threequel. "Magic Mike's Last Dance" would mark a swan song for our favorite hip-swerving carpenter who Tatum initially brought to life in 2012. The original "Magic Mike" had audiences swooning thanks to the talents of stars like Matt Bomer and Matthew McConaughey, and is even credited with kicking off the iconic pop-culture era known as the McConaissance (via The New Yorker).

While there's no confirmation of whether McConaughey himself will be returning to the franchise (he was also absent for "Magic Mike XXL"), the word is out that Soderbergh and Tatum are already looking to fill the cast list and may have just found an exciting new addition. Having roped in talents like Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Andie MacDowell, Olivia Munn, and Donald Glover in the past films, "Magic Mike's Last Dance" now looks to be heading to "Westworld" to recruit a new star for its marquee.