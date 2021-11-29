Steven Soderbergh And Channing Tatum Are Returning For A Third Magic Mike Movie

"Magic Mike" fans everywhere can rejoice — as reported by Deadline, a third film is currently in the works and on its way to HBO Max.

The first film, 2012's "Magic Mike," introduces male stripper Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), who has been in the industry for six years and soon begins acting as a mentor to 19-year-old newcomer Adam (Alex Pettyfer). The sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," then came out in 2015, following Mike, three years post-retirement from stripping, as he finds himself missing the job and his friends — leading him to decide to jump back into it for a stripper convention. Both films were written by Reid Carolin, with Steven Soderbergh directing the first and Gregory Jacobs directing the second.

Both movies did extremely well at the box office — the first made about $170 million worldwide, while the sequel made around $123 million, according to The Numbers. The success of the films even led to a live stage show, "Magic Mike Live," which began in Las Vegas and eventually spread to cities around the world, including London and Berlin, according to Deadline. In a similar vein to the live show, HBO Max also has a reality competition show coming soon, titled "Finding Magic Mike." The reality series is set to premiere on the streaming site on December 16.

Now, there's another "Magic Mike" sequel officially in the works. As Tatum put it on Twitter, alongside a photo of the script, "Mike Lane's tapping back in."