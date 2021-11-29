Steven Soderbergh And Channing Tatum Are Returning For A Third Magic Mike Movie
"Magic Mike" fans everywhere can rejoice — as reported by Deadline, a third film is currently in the works and on its way to HBO Max.
The first film, 2012's "Magic Mike," introduces male stripper Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), who has been in the industry for six years and soon begins acting as a mentor to 19-year-old newcomer Adam (Alex Pettyfer). The sequel, "Magic Mike XXL," then came out in 2015, following Mike, three years post-retirement from stripping, as he finds himself missing the job and his friends — leading him to decide to jump back into it for a stripper convention. Both films were written by Reid Carolin, with Steven Soderbergh directing the first and Gregory Jacobs directing the second.
Both movies did extremely well at the box office — the first made about $170 million worldwide, while the sequel made around $123 million, according to The Numbers. The success of the films even led to a live stage show, "Magic Mike Live," which began in Las Vegas and eventually spread to cities around the world, including London and Berlin, according to Deadline. In a similar vein to the live show, HBO Max also has a reality competition show coming soon, titled "Finding Magic Mike." The reality series is set to premiere on the streaming site on December 16.
Now, there's another "Magic Mike" sequel officially in the works. As Tatum put it on Twitter, alongside a photo of the script, "Mike Lane's tapping back in."
The third film will be titled Magic Mike's Last Dance
As Deadline reported, Warner Bros. is working on the third film in the "Magic Mike" franchise, titled "Magic Mike's Last Dance," with Channing Tatum set to reprise his role as Mike Lane. Additionally, Steven Soderbergh will return to direct and Reid Carolin will pen the screenplay. With the news now out into the world, Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said in a statement, "Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike? We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor."
Tatum and Soderbergh also gave statements, expressing how excited they are to return to the world of "Magic Mike." Tatum proclaimed that he is excited "to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike,'" before mentioning all of his collaborators on the project, including HBO Max, where Deadline reports that the movie will "premiere exclusively." Ending off his statement, Tatum simply said that "The stripperverse will never be the same." Soderbergh then added his own comments, mentioning that the "Magic Mike" live show and its choreography was one of the specific things that fueled his desire to make another film, before declaring that "Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized."
As of right now, no details are known yet about the film's plot, release date, or which other franchise cast members will be making a return. Stay tuned to find out more of what can be expected with the upcoming movie, "Magic Mike's Last Dance."