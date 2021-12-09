The New Trailer For Cobra Kai Season 4 Teases An Epic Karate Rivalry

The trailer shows the opposing parties training hard for the upcoming battles. Despite Johnny's unconventional training methods clashing with his own, more traditional karate values, Daniel even confides that the old enemies may actually work well together. This is just as well, because Kreese and his old friend, Terry Silver, are just as dangerous as ever — especially to Daniel, whom Terry once again tries to bring to the dark side.

Speaking of dangerous, the various dramatic developments among the younger characters over the course of Season 3 mean that the memberships of the various dojos have received significant overhauls. This, in turn, means that some dangerous secrets, like Miyagi-Do's classic "wax on, wax off," are now known to the enemy camp.

The trailer makes it clear that there are rivalries galore, and even briefly teases an eagerly awaited rematch between Johnny and Daniel. As for who will face who in the tournament proper, recent Cobra Kai Season 4 art already teased some of the more notable characters in each camp. The combined forces of Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do presumably include All Valley tournament winner Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Daniel's daughter Sam (Mary Mouser), as well as former Cobra Kai heavy Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and his old friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo). Meanwhile, apart from Johnny's eternally conflicted son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), the A-team of Cobra Kai consists of Tory (Peyton List), Kyler (Joe Seo), and Kenny (Dallas Young).

Expect lots and lots of fights among these youngsters — and prepare for the possibility that not all of them might end the season in the camp they start it in. Such is the "Cobra Kai" way.

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 crane-kicks its way to Netflix on December 31, 2021.