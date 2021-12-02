New Cobra Kai Season 4 Art Teases The Fight We've All Been Waiting For
Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is one of the most popular series on the streaming network. The show, which tells the continued story of characters originally introduced in 1984's "The Karate Kid," is about to enter its fourth season and fans of the series are extra excited to see where it goes after a jaw-dropping Season 3 finale.
In the Season 3 finale, longtime rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) agreed to set aside their differences and turn their warring dojos into one in order to confront Cobra Kai dojo, now led by John Kreese (Martin Kove). Based on an agreement made between LaRusso, Lawrence, and Kreese at the end of Season 3, the upcoming season is widely expected to feature another All Valley Karate Tournament.
Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Season 4 on September 25 (via YouTube), which teased the long-rumored return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Griffith previously appeared in "Karate Kid Part III" (via IMDb). A new poster makes it very clear exactly where new and old allegiances lie.
Terry Silver has John Kreese's back
Today, "Cobra Kai" fans got their first look at key art for the highly anticipated fourth season in a tweet posted by star Ralph Macchio. The photo shows members of all three "Cobra Kai" dojos, including Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang. While John Kreese still appears to be in command of the Cobra Kai dojo, he is now joined in the poster by Terry Silver, who was announced to be joining the series back in May (via Entertainment Weekly). Other members of the Cobra Kai dojo pictured on the poster include Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Tory Nichols (Peyton List), Kyler (Joe Seo), and a new character named Kenny (Dallas Young) (via IMDb).
On the opposite side of the poster are the combined teams of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, led by former rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. The younger members of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang include Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).
The tagline at the bottom of the poster reads, "Fight for the soul of the valley."
The fourth season of "Cobra Kai" is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31.