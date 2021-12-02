New Cobra Kai Season 4 Art Teases The Fight We've All Been Waiting For

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is one of the most popular series on the streaming network. The show, which tells the continued story of characters originally introduced in 1984's "The Karate Kid," is about to enter its fourth season and fans of the series are extra excited to see where it goes after a jaw-dropping Season 3 finale.

In the Season 3 finale, longtime rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) agreed to set aside their differences and turn their warring dojos into one in order to confront Cobra Kai dojo, now led by John Kreese (Martin Kove). Based on an agreement made between LaRusso, Lawrence, and Kreese at the end of Season 3, the upcoming season is widely expected to feature another All Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Season 4 on September 25 (via YouTube), which teased the long-rumored return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Griffith previously appeared in "Karate Kid Part III" (via IMDb). A new poster makes it very clear exactly where new and old allegiances lie.