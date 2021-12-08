Little Mermaid Star Javier Bardem Is Having Major Problems Performing Next To Halle Bailey

Javier Bardem has displayed impressive range as an actor, which probably explains why he has earned numerous Oscar nominations throughout his career. As of now, we aren't too privy to his vocal range regarding music numbers, but that should change thanks to "The Little Mermaid." Via Variety, Bardem noted that director Rob Marshall had granted King Triton his own song for the upcoming adaptation. We'll hear those musical chops, though that is if Bardem can pause from being amazed by co-star Halle Bailey's singing. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bardem heavily complimented Bailey's singing as Ariel.

"She was warming up her voice near me, and I was like 'What was that?' She goes, 'Oh, I was just warming up,'" Bardem told the outlet. "It would take me five years to do that!"

Given how talented Bailey has shown herself with Chloe X Halle, the musical act composed of her and her sister Chloe Bailey, we could understand why Bardem is heavy with praise for his co-star. Besides producing Grammy-nominated albums like "Ungodly Hour" (via Teen Vogue), Chloe X Halle has also toured a few times with Beyoncé. There's little worry that Halle Bailey will do a tremendous job in the role of Ariel. But if there were any doubts, at least Bardem can currently vouch for her.