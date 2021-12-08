Upcoming Star Wars Disney+ Series The Acolyte Casts Hunger Games Star

When it comes to visual "Star Wars" media, 2021 felt like a thin year. The first season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" on Disney+ spanned from May to August, and the entirety of "Star Wars: Visions" dropped in September, leaving a months-long gap between it and "The Book of Boba Fett," which premieres on December 29. Thankfully, for those hoping for more out of a galaxy far, far away, Lucasfilm has you covered for 2022. Once "The Book of Boba Fett" concludes in February, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," and "The Bad Batch" Season 2 will take the reins, but they're just the beginning.

Well beyond the next calendar year, fans have a lot of small screen "Star Wars" material to look forward to. For example, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano will get her own series, as will the suave Lando Calrissian. Not to mention, the widely-beloved "Mandalorian" is up for a third season, and new titles like "A Droid Story" and "The Acolyte" are on their way down the pipeline too. Speaking of the latter, since its initial announcement, it has been kept heavily under wraps, with not a story beat nor cameo leak to speak of. Thankfully, that radio silence surrounding "The Acolyte" has just been interrupted.

In an exciting bit of casting news, a "Hunger Games" alum has signed on to enter the "Star Wars" world.