RHONY's Bethenny Frankel Just Won A Huge Court Ruling

"Real Housewives of New York" doyenne Bethenny Frankel is a cornerstone of the reality show's world. Bravo has aired 13 seasons of the show so far, and Bethenny has been on eight of them.

She first gained national attention on the NBC reality competition series "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart," where she was a runner-up. Her "RHONY" fame allowed her to turn her business dreams into a cottage industry, creating the Skinnygirl brand, which includes diet books, novels, cookbooks, and the Skinnygirl line of cocktail mixers and food products. She appeared in the spin-off series "Bethenny & Fredrik" and hosts the reality competition program "The Big Shot with Bethenny" on HBO Max. On top of all of that, she is the founder of the charitable organization BStrong (per Frankel's official website).

Fans of the show are well-versed in the drama surrounding Frankel's marriage to Jason Hoppy, which was chronicled not only on the spin-off series "Bethenny Getting Married?" and "Bethenny Ever After," but in subsequent "RHONY" episodes. They married in 2010, while she was pregnant with their daughter, Bryn (per People Magazine), but the marriage devolved during the filming of "Bethenny Ever After," and the twosome separated in 2012. The divorce has been long aborning and Frankel alleged Hoppy had made the process difficult on multiple "RHONY" episodes.

The divorce was just finalized in January of 2021 (Per E! Online), and now multiple outlets are reporting that the mogul has won a huge related court victory.