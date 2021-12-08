Tom Holland Reveals Which Marvel Hero Would Beat His Spider-Man Every Single Time
The release date of Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is fast approaching. Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, "No Way Home" focuses on the aftermath of Spider-Man's identity being revealed at the end of 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home." With his secret now public, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity secret once again — but this ends up opening up the multiverse, allowing for the arrival of various supervillains from other realities who have previously fought other versions of Spider-Man in other films.
With the December 17 release date nearly here, the cast of "No Way Home" has been conducting a lot of interviews to promote the film. The interviews have prompted some fun cast discussions about the film and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. In a recent interview, Holland revealed which Marvel hero he thinks would beat Spider-Man in any fight, and it's one we haven't yet seen in the MCU.
Holland thinks Wolverine would beat his Spider-Man in a fight
Tom Holland, alongside co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, appeared on Geek Culture Explained to discuss "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The interviewer reminded Holland that last time they spoke for an interview, Holland named the character of Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman in the "X-Men" franchise) when asked who he would want a crossover project with. So, this time around, the interviewer wanted to know who Holland thinks would win in a fight — his Spider-Man or Wolverine.
Holland responded with a clarification question, "Are we talking 'Logan' Wolverine or 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine?'" After the interviewer said they'd go with "Logan" for the question, Holland responded, "I'll beat up that old man."
Holland had a different response, however, for "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." He continued, "With 'X-Men: Origins,' he's going to batter me ... I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time because there's not that much battering Spider-Man can do. Plus, Spider-Man doesn't kill people and Wolverine does, so that's a huge advantage he has in a fight."
The X-Men haven't yet been added into the MCU fold, but with "No Way Home" apparently blowing up a whole in the multiverse, anything is possible.