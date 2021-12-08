Tom Holland Reveals Which Marvel Hero Would Beat His Spider-Man Every Single Time

Tom Holland, alongside co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, appeared on Geek Culture Explained to discuss "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The interviewer reminded Holland that last time they spoke for an interview, Holland named the character of Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman in the "X-Men" franchise) when asked who he would want a crossover project with. So, this time around, the interviewer wanted to know who Holland thinks would win in a fight — his Spider-Man or Wolverine.

Holland responded with a clarification question, "Are we talking 'Logan' Wolverine or 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine?'" After the interviewer said they'd go with "Logan" for the question, Holland responded, "I'll beat up that old man."

Holland had a different response, however, for "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." He continued, "With 'X-Men: Origins,' he's going to batter me ... I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time because there's not that much battering Spider-Man can do. Plus, Spider-Man doesn't kill people and Wolverine does, so that's a huge advantage he has in a fight."

The X-Men haven't yet been added into the MCU fold, but with "No Way Home" apparently blowing up a whole in the multiverse, anything is possible.