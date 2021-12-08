New Superman & Lois Season 2 Trailer Will Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat

The final moments of the first season finale of "Superman & Lois" shocked fans with the reveal that John Henry Irons's daughter, Natalie Lane Irons (Tayler Buck), actually survived her apparent death in an alternate universe, prior to the main events of the series. Though John (Wolé Parks) is relieved to discover that his daughter is still alive, her presence is certainly awkward for the main universe's Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), as a result of the fact that Natalie's late mother was actually a different universe's Lois Lane.

Compounding the sadness of the reunion is Lois's own tragedy, also prior to the main events of the series. Sometime after Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) were born, Lois suffered a miscarriage with a baby that she and Clark Kent (aka Superman) (Tyler Hoechlin) had also planned to name Natalie.

A recently released trailer for the upcoming season of "Superman & Lois" promises that family drama will continue to be front and center on the series.