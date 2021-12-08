The Black Widow References You Missed In Hawkeye Episode 4

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) have been inextricably linked since we first saw them join forces in "Marvel's The Avengers" almost a decade ago. Since that first team-up, Marvel fans have learned just how deep the friendship between Clint and Natasha goes, with the pair's shared history of working together in the field going back years. In this year's "Black Widow," we learned that Natasha felt as though she owed Clint a debt because he spared her life, causing her to defect to S.H.I.E.L.D. and leading to their infamous Budapest mission. Knowing how integral Natasha and Clint were in one another's lives made Natasha's demise in "Avengers: Endgame" all the more tragic.

While Natasha may be gone from the franchise, "Hawkeye" is still respecting her contributions to the MCU and her impact on Clint's life. The new Disney+ series has no intention of letting Natasha go quietly. At the start of the season, Clint still struggles with the guilt that he feels over her sacrifice in the ending of "Avengers: Endgame." He is visibly shaken when he sees a fictional Natasha on stage in the decidedly chipper Steve Rogers musical he goes to see with his kids in the first episode. His connection with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is also reminiscent of the dynamic in a lot of ways.

This week, some crucial moments in Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?", have brought Black Widow back to the forefront.