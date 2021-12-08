The Real Way That Black Adam Could Change The Way Superhero Movies Are Made

Jaume Collet-Serra highlighted the groundbreaking territory The Rock's new character would be wrecking in the upcoming film, which is part and parcel of Adam's modus operandi.

"Black Adam is a disruptor in the DC Comics world, and it has to be a disruptor in the way that we make a superhero movie," explained Collet-Serra. "I like to be challenged, and I wanted to create new technology, so we developed the way that [Adam] moves, the way that he flies, his costume."

This new way of looking at a different kind of hero had an extended impact on the characters around him. "It trickled down to every other character and the movie itself," added the director. "But there was always the goal –— to be new and unique in the storytelling and in every aspect of it."

It'll be fun to see just what this will all entail when "Black Adam" finally touches down with hopefully massive impact on July 29, 2022.