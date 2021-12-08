The Surprising Connection Between Captain America: Civil War And Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking to Collider, Kevin Feige shared that the success of "Captain America: Civil War" convinced Marvel Studios that such massive team-ups films were possible. With so many A-listers attached to the MCU, it can be challenging to accommodate everyone's busy schedules for a movie. "Civil War," however, showed Feige and his team that it wasn't impossible. "But I think going back to Civil War, and sort of having an idea for a movie that is based entirely on what actors and what characters we can get to work together and shoot on a single day. When that worked, it gave us the ambition for movies like Infinity War, Endgame, and I would include No Way Home into that level of ambition for sure," Feige said.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious MCU films to date. Not only is it bringing back prominent MCU actors like Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya, its multiversal story brings some veteran performers out of their own Spiderverses and into the MCU — getting big names like Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina back as "Spider-Man" villains after nearly two decades is quite the feat for Marvel Studios. Also, the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Peter Parker would be a huge accomplishment (though all involved continue to deny they'll be appearing in the film).

Fans are absolutely bursting at the seams with excitement around "No Way Home's" arrival and will finally get to see the sure-to-be historic team-up when it hits theaters on December 17th.