Brady Noon Explains How Voice Acting In Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Is His Dream Job - Exclusive

If the new "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movie on Disney+ feels especially accurate, that's not an accident. Jeff Kinney, the man behind the "Wimpy Kid" books, penned the screenplay and acted as a producer. The animation style mirrors his work, and Greg is voiced by Brady Noon, a longtime fan of the series.

"Probably my whole elementary school, I was obsessed with the books," Noon told Looper in an exclusive interview. "And I remember every day of the week we had a subject in school and one day it would be library, then Tuesday it would be gym class, and Wednesday it would be art. And I remember every day on library, all my friends and I would fight for the new 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' book if one came out or rereading the old ones."

An especially surprising and satisfying part was watching a character he's read many times over appear on screen with his own voice. He said that "when I was watching the movie, it kind of hit me and I was like, 'Wow, that's pretty cool. That's my voice.' Because just being such a big fan of the books and the original movies it's almost like a childhood dream come true, is the way that I put it."