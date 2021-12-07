Pip The Troll Creator Hilariously Reacts To His Appearance In The MCU

Apparently, Jim Starlin has been trying to nudge Kevin Feige into including Pip in the MCU for a while. "[Kevin Feige has] probably been laughing up his sleeve at me knowing that Pip was on the way, every time I bugged him about putting Pip in the movies," Starlin told The Hollywood Reporter. The writer, who was invited to the premiere of the movie but couldn't attend due to a family obligation, told THR that he's usually invited to Marvel premieres when one of his characters is used. He'd expected Thanos to show up and was surprised to hear the next morning that Pip and Eros were part of the film. He searched the web for stills, but found nothing.

Starlin fondly described Pip to THR as "an alcoholic, cigar-smoking, gambling, womanizing degenerate," adding that "he even beats out Thanos on the immorality department."

His fondness for his character is obvious, but his reaction to the casting of his characters remains nonchalant. "They've been good at casting the characters. This actor will probably turn out to be just as good as the others."