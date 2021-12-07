The Boys Reveals An Intriguing New Supe Ahead Of Season 3

As much as Marvel's TV dominance continues to expand, there's still a team of super-hating heroes fans can't wait to see return that isn't even a part of that world. Emmy-nominated show "The Boys" from Amazon Studios won't be back until next year, but an impressive effort is being made to keep the subversive superhero satire on our radars by way of the fake news program owned by the show's shady corporate overlord Vought. We're speaking of course of "Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman," which airs hilarious minisodes on YouTube.

The past few bulletins have featured various appearances with members of The Seven, including Homelander (Anthony Starr), the sociopathic Superman-mockery that is out to get The Boys. Among the Vought-tastic promos and push for the company's branded heroes, the latest "Seven on 7" mentions an all-new Supe we've not met in the series yet, and this patriotic crimefighter seems like he'll be a perfect fit what with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) also hurtling toward his on-screen debut.