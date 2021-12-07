Fans Of Sex Lives Of College Girls Just Got Some Great News

In April 2020, Netflix premiered the first season of "Never Have I Ever," a coming-of-age comedy inspired in part by the real-life childhood experience of co-creator Mindy Kaling. The series was well received by viewers, so Kaling's next TV show, "The Sex Lives of College Girls," was naturally one of the most highly-anticipated sitcoms of 2021 prior to the year's start.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as its four lead characters. While the former two actors brought some TV and film experience to their respective roles, the series marked the on-screen debuts of both Rapp and Scott, whose prior acting work consisted entirely of stage performances.

HBO Max is currently in the midst of releasing "The Sex Lives of College Girls" such that two or three new episodes premiere on the streaming service each week. In advance final two episodes of Season 1, HBO Max shared some reassuring news for those who have enjoyed the show thus far.