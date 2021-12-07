Tacoma FD Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
When it comes to workplace sitcoms, it doesn't get much funnier than TruTV's "Tacoma FD," the series about a group of unruly firefighters stationed in one of the rainiest cities in North America.
"Tacoma FD" was co-created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who also star as Chief Terry McConkey and Captain Eddie Penisi, respectively. They're both members of the influential Broken Lizard comedy troupe ("Super Troopers," "Super Troopers 2"). The show is partly inspired by Heffernan's cousin Bill, a real-life firefighter in New Haven, Connecticut and a technical advisor on the show (via TV Line). Hijinks aside, that commitment to realism is one of the reasons why "Tacoma FD" has been such a hit.
With "Tacoma FD" wrapping up its third season on December 9, 2021, it's not too early to look ahead to Season 4. Fortunately, TruTV hasn't left "Tacoma FD" fans in suspense. Here's everything we know about "Tacoma FD" Season 4.
What is the release date for Tacoma FD Season 4?
At this point, TruTV hasn't yet announced a release date for the fourth season of "Tacoma FD." That's to be expected, because Season 3 hasn't even finished airing yet – the Season 3 finale will air on December 9, 2021.
There is good news, however: we do know that Season 4 is happening. As reported by Deadline, TruTV officially renewed "Tacoma FD" for Season 4 on November 3, 2021. Based on the production timeline for previous seasons, we can make an educated guess as to when Season 4 might premiere.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, TruTV renewed "Tacoma FD" for Season 3 back in August 2020. That season premiered on September 16 the following year. Since it takes about a year between "Tacoma FD's" renewal announcement and the next season premiere, expect Season 4 to debut in late 2022, possibly in December. We'll update this post as we get more information.
Who is in the cast of Tacoma FD Season 4?
Barring any surprise additions to the cast, most likely "Tacoma FD" will bring back the same core ensemble that's made the show a success so far. That includes: Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky; Steve Lemme as Captain Eddie Penisi; Marcus Henderson as the paramedic Granfield "Granny" Smith; Eugene Cordero as firefighter Andy Myawani; Gabriel Hogan as firefighter Ike Crystal; Hassie Harrison as McConky's daughter and the first female firefighter to join the firehouse, Lucy McConky; and Suzy Nakamura as Tacoma city councilwoman and frequent firehouse nemesis Linda Price.
It's also likely that "Tacoma FD's" fourth season will include some notable guest stars whom you've seen in comedies before. In the past, the show has featured Martin Starr ("Party Down"), David Koechner ("Anchorman"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Whitney Cummings ("Whitney"), and Will Sasso ("Mad TV") (via IMDB). It remains to be seen who might be making an appearance this season, though.
What is the plot of Tacoma FD Season 4?
"Tacoma FD" is an episodic sitcom, so most of its episodes don't have continuing storylines week-to-week – with some exceptions, like Season 3's two-part firefighters' ball episode. Instead, the majority of the episodes are self-contained stories involving the shenanigans at Firehouse 24. During Season 3, episodes revolved around everything from Chief McConkey trying to find a new office chair to a firehouse-wide pickleball tournament.
One thing that's certain is that Season 4 should feel a bit different than Season 3. The third season was filmed under quarantine conditions, which forced the show's creators to write most of their episodes to take place entirely within the firehouse.
"We were able to really dig into a lot of the characters and the fun they can have in the station," Heffernan told UPI. "It was by necessity, but it ended up working out great for us."
With the United States hopefully returning to something resembling a pre-pandemic normal, that might mean "Tacoma FD" can ditch the firehouse a bit more often and venture out into the world in Season 4.