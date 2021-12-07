Tacoma FD Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

When it comes to workplace sitcoms, it doesn't get much funnier than TruTV's "Tacoma FD," the series about a group of unruly firefighters stationed in one of the rainiest cities in North America.

"Tacoma FD" was co-created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who also star as Chief Terry McConkey and Captain Eddie Penisi, respectively. They're both members of the influential Broken Lizard comedy troupe ("Super Troopers," "Super Troopers 2"). The show is partly inspired by Heffernan's cousin Bill, a real-life firefighter in New Haven, Connecticut and a technical advisor on the show (via TV Line). Hijinks aside, that commitment to realism is one of the reasons why "Tacoma FD" has been such a hit.

With "Tacoma FD" wrapping up its third season on December 9, 2021, it's not too early to look ahead to Season 4. Fortunately, TruTV hasn't left "Tacoma FD" fans in suspense. Here's everything we know about "Tacoma FD" Season 4.