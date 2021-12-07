Intense New Images Of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Have Fans Hype

The images on Twitter include Dwayne Johnson on the front cover of Total Film's next magazine issue, and the gritty god-like being is already causing a stir on social media. Twitter user Sonicth37188387 said, "These images look amazing," while a user named Mufathegreat acknowledged the long road this project has been on, adding, "Many many congratulations to everyone involved."

Naturally, fans are excited to see Adam going up against other heroes from the DC Universe, which they were very vocal about. User JKaneWood added a video of The Rock's classic "it doesn't matter what your name is" quote when predicting the eventual meet-up with Billy Batson, aka Shazam (Zachary Levi). Other fans are still clinging to the symbol of hope that Henry Cavill will reprise his role as the Man of Steel, and in turn, go toe-to-toe with Johnson's powerful alter-ego. Nikhilshantaram tweeted a clip from the DC animated movie, "Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam," showing the aforementioned characters going at it, with the additional comment of, "well this needs to happen. Just saying."

It's a battle that would no doubt bring in the numbers, but for now he'll have to face the JSA in his upcoming debut. Comprised of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan Doctor Fate, we can see how they handle things when "Black Adam" lands in cinemas on July 29, 2022.