Adam McKay And Jennifer Lawrence Are Teaming Up For This Real-Life Drama
In November of 2021, Netflix released a new trailer for "Don't Look Up," a satirical disaster comedy with Adam McKay as its director. McKay's prior filmography includes directing "Vice" and "The Big Short," in addition to production work on a wide variety of projects ranging from "Succession" to "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (via IMDB). The cast of "Don't Look Up," meanwhile, is noteworthy in and of itself, featuring Ron Perlman, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi, among others. Leading this formidable group are Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
As it turns out, this will be just the first in a series of collaborations between McKay and Lawrence. Back in 2018, McKay signed on to direct "Bad Blood," a biopic about disgraced tech billionaire Elizabeth Holmes with Lawrence as its lead. However, movement on the film appeared to be stalled for a number of years absent any new information about the project. Now, after a considerable wait, a report by Deadline has confirmed that production of "Bad Blood" is once again underway.
Bad Blood found a new studio and distributor
According to Deadline, Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming Elizabeth Holmes biopic "Bad Blood" will be both financially backed and distributed by Apple Original Films. The tech giant has yet to announce whether that means the film will premiere exclusively on its proprietary streaming service, Apple TV+, or screen in theaters upon its release.
Holmes, the film's real-life subject, is currently on trial for her allegedly fraudulent startup Theranos, so theoretically, future developments in her case could still impact its story. That said, the "Bad Blood" movie is based on "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up," a book by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, whose investigation into Theranos was vital in uncovering Holmes' alleged crimes. So, if the movie merely covers the contents of the book, its plot could already be set in stone.
Apple will produce the film alongside Will Ferrell and Legendary, in addition to Lawrence and McKay joined by their respective production partners. Presuming Apple's newly-announced involvement on the project to be a sign of headway into its production, more details about "Bad Blood" may be soon on their way.