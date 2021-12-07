Adam McKay And Jennifer Lawrence Are Teaming Up For This Real-Life Drama

In November of 2021, Netflix released a new trailer for "Don't Look Up," a satirical disaster comedy with Adam McKay as its director. McKay's prior filmography includes directing "Vice" and "The Big Short," in addition to production work on a wide variety of projects ranging from "Succession" to "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (via IMDB). The cast of "Don't Look Up," meanwhile, is noteworthy in and of itself, featuring Ron Perlman, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi, among others. Leading this formidable group are Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

As it turns out, this will be just the first in a series of collaborations between McKay and Lawrence. Back in 2018, McKay signed on to direct "Bad Blood," a biopic about disgraced tech billionaire Elizabeth Holmes with Lawrence as its lead. However, movement on the film appeared to be stalled for a number of years absent any new information about the project. Now, after a considerable wait, a report by Deadline has confirmed that production of "Bad Blood" is once again underway.