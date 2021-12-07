Jamie Foxx Agreed To Return For Spider-Man: No Way Home Under One Condition

Marvel's Kevin Feige and Sony's Amy Pascal recently sat down with Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com, and the trio got to talking about Electro.

When the character first appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," many fans were upset by the character's blue appearance, which was a far cry from his look in the comics. However, in the trailers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," we see Electro outfitted in a costume much more akin to his comic book origins — a costume which also features what looks like an Iron Man arc reactor.

Davis asked Feige if Electro lost his blue appearance because of the arc reactor. Feige, a veteran when it comes to avoiding spoiling his own movies, replied, "I won't say that you're wrong. I also won't say that you're right." He did share, however, that the studios promised Foxx that Electro wouldn't be blue this time around.

Foxx himself has shared his own distaste for the blue costume. Speaking at the CCXP panel, he shared his enthusiasm for the new take on the character in the MCU, saying, "I was excited...[Amy Pascal] was explaining to me that it's gonna be hot, and I didn't have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned" (via ComicBook.com).

Electro is one of the more sympathetic "Spider-Man" villains, and his comic-accurate appearance in "No Way Home" indicates Marvel's commitment to bringing this character to life the right way.