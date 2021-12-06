Noomi Rapace Confirms Her Co-Star's 'Brutal' On-Set Behavior
While Noomi Rapace is perhaps best known for her work in films like "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" and its two sequels, as well as "Prometheus," her latest role is seriously jockeying for top billing on her résumé.
We're talking, of course, about the Icelandic film "Lamb." The movie, which is directed and co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson, features Rapace in the role of Maria, an Icelandic farmer in a slowly decaying relationship with her husband Ingvar, played by Hilmir Snær Guðnason. The two, however, discover an unusual creature when helping a sheep on their farm give birth, and decide to raise it as their child, bringing conflict with nature and other humans.
Rapace did a lot to prepare for the role, and picked up a lot of new skills along the way – including driving a tractor and helping sheep give birth to lambs. Unfortunately, not everyone involved with "Lamb" was appreciative of her commitment to her craft. Rapace recently spoke out about one co-star in particular, whose antagonistic behavior toward her on set sounds truly horrific.
One of the sheep in the film tried to intimidate Rapace
Speaking to The Wrap, Noomi Rapace recalled that she had a frosty relationship with the sheep who plays the biological mother of her character's child in the film "Lamb." Rapace said the sheep tried to intimidate her by staring and stomping, but she remained unfazed.
"It's so brutal! I really felt like she was a direct threat against my happiness." Rapace joked. "It was weird. We didn't have a good relationship, me and the mother sheep. When I came to set, I always felt like she was staring at me. 'Lady, look away! Leave me alone!' And she was doing this stomping movement, trying to scare me, and I'm like, 'You can't scare me, b****!'"
In reality, Rapace has a good relationship with animals. In an exclusive interview with Looper, she spoke about growing up on a farm where she was generally isolated from other humans and formed friendships with various animals, an aspect of her life that she tapped into for the role of Maria in the film.
The sheep has yet to issue a comment in response to Rapace's allegations about her behavior.