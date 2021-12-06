Noomi Rapace Confirms Her Co-Star's 'Brutal' On-Set Behavior

While Noomi Rapace is perhaps best known for her work in films like "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" and its two sequels, as well as "Prometheus," her latest role is seriously jockeying for top billing on her résumé.

We're talking, of course, about the Icelandic film "Lamb." The movie, which is directed and co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson, features Rapace in the role of Maria, an Icelandic farmer in a slowly decaying relationship with her husband Ingvar, played by Hilmir Snær Guðnason. The two, however, discover an unusual creature when helping a sheep on their farm give birth, and decide to raise it as their child, bringing conflict with nature and other humans.

Rapace did a lot to prepare for the role, and picked up a lot of new skills along the way – including driving a tractor and helping sheep give birth to lambs. Unfortunately, not everyone involved with "Lamb" was appreciative of her commitment to her craft. Rapace recently spoke out about one co-star in particular, whose antagonistic behavior toward her on set sounds truly horrific.