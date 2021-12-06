Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Just Added Yet Another Huge Name To Its Cast

The neo-Western "Yellowstone" arrived in 2018, and it didn't take long for it to pick up steam with small screen viewers. The trials and tribulations of the Dutton family — led by patriarch John Dutton, as portrayed by film icon Kevin Costner — proved to be the stuff of must-see TV, hence why it's currently up to an impressive four seasons. Of course, Paramount isn't looking to squander this ever-growing popularity, hence why a prequel series titled "1883" is on its way to the Paramount+ streaming service for subscribers to enjoy.

Naturally set in the late-19th century, "1883" puts the spotlight on the Dutton family, though not the one audiences have grown familiar with over the past few years. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, respectively, with Isabel May slated to bring Elsa Dutton to life. To further strengthen this already star-studded cast, Sam Elliott has signed on to the role of Shea Brennan, and Billy Bob Thornton joined the fray as Jim Courtwright, and the excellent additions just keep coming.

As of December 6, 2021, yet another big name with a noteworthy résumé has joined the "1883" cast. Here's who it is and what part they'll play in the upcoming series.