M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin Just Landed A Huge Marvel Star

There's no denying that writer/director M. Night Shyamalan has had a fascinatingly divisive career thus far. While he saw a lot of early-career success with big hits like "The Sixth Sense," which grossed an astronomical $672 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo), some of his more recent films haven't always fared well with critics. His latest film, "Old," was a mild box office success, grossing $90 million worldwide, but it received very mixed reviews from critics, garnering a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, Shyamalan's output remains consistent, and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon. In October, Universal officially revealed the next Shyamalan film, "Knock at the Cabin," would be released on February 3, 2023. Little was known about the plot of "Knock at the Cabin" when news broke, other than the fact that it would be a mystery film, which isn't that surprising given that most of Shyamalan's films have such an element that usually culminates with a big twist ending. Now, however, it seems as if the film has found its first cast member in a big Marvel star.