M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature And Release Date Has Been Revealed

Aside from the page count, here's the new information that dropped earlier today: According to the official Instagram account of Universal Pictures, the name of the film is "Knock at the Cabin." Accompanying the news was a short video with a black screen and the numbers of the release date slowly revealing themselves to be "2.3.23." The Instagram post even tagged Shyamalan in it, and fans are already making a slew of knock-knock jokes in the comments.

Furthermore, according to Deadline, the movie was originally slated to be released on February 17 instead. But when news came out the Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was coming out that same weekend, it's assumed that Universal Pictures backpedaled to avoid such massive competition. Was this really a smart move, or should they have held their cards close to their chest for a little while longer to strategically plan for other release date competition? Now that other studios know the official release date, they can move their chess pieces accordingly in order to do better at the box office. Time will tell if the strategic move works in Universal's favor or if they will have to change the release date at the last minute (which is not uncommon) to have a strong opening week.