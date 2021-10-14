M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature And Release Date Has Been Revealed
M. Night Shyamalan is a bit of a polarizing figure, depending on who you ask. He's had a hit-and-miss track record with his Hollywood features over the years. Regardless of whether you love or hate his films, movie studios keep calling him back for more — and some juicy news just dropped about what sort of "more" is in store for fans of the filmmaker.
Shyamalan has been teasing his followers on Twitter for months about what's coming next — including this cryptic tweet featuring a leather-bound notebook and the humble brag that the script is now "under a 100 pages" and in its third draft. Well, now we know that the script has an official working title, as well as a scheduled release date. Don't get too excited yet, because if you aren't a patient person, you're going to have to learn that skill — or else this release date is going to be torture.
Knock at the Cabin will release in February 2023
Aside from the page count, here's the new information that dropped earlier today: According to the official Instagram account of Universal Pictures, the name of the film is "Knock at the Cabin." Accompanying the news was a short video with a black screen and the numbers of the release date slowly revealing themselves to be "2.3.23." The Instagram post even tagged Shyamalan in it, and fans are already making a slew of knock-knock jokes in the comments.
Furthermore, according to Deadline, the movie was originally slated to be released on February 17 instead. But when news came out the Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was coming out that same weekend, it's assumed that Universal Pictures backpedaled to avoid such massive competition. Was this really a smart move, or should they have held their cards close to their chest for a little while longer to strategically plan for other release date competition? Now that other studios know the official release date, they can move their chess pieces accordingly in order to do better at the box office. Time will tell if the strategic move works in Universal's favor or if they will have to change the release date at the last minute (which is not uncommon) to have a strong opening week.