The Batman Villain Is Already Getting An HBO Max Spin-Off Series

Plenty of people reacted with shock when it was revealed that Colin Farrell would portray Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in Robert Pattinson's debut film as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). Fans were even more surprised when they got their first looks at the newest iteration of the villainous character. Fitted with a massive amount of prosthetics, Farrell is almost completely unrecognizable in his costume.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, Farrell has reported that he only filmed "five or six scenes" in the upcoming movie (via Happy Sad Confused). However, The Penguin is far from the only villain set to appear in "The Batman." Paul Dano will portray the main villain of the film, Edward Nashton (aka The Riddler), while Zoë Kravitz will play Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) and John Turturro will appear as Carmine Falcone, a Gotham City crime lord (via IMDb).

A recent news announcement by Variety is sure to excite DC fans disappointed by Colin Farrell's lack of screen time in the upcoming film.