The Batman Villain Is Already Getting An HBO Max Spin-Off Series
Plenty of people reacted with shock when it was revealed that Colin Farrell would portray Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in Robert Pattinson's debut film as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). Fans were even more surprised when they got their first looks at the newest iteration of the villainous character. Fitted with a massive amount of prosthetics, Farrell is almost completely unrecognizable in his costume.
Somewhat surprisingly, however, Farrell has reported that he only filmed "five or six scenes" in the upcoming movie (via Happy Sad Confused). However, The Penguin is far from the only villain set to appear in "The Batman." Paul Dano will portray the main villain of the film, Edward Nashton (aka The Riddler), while Zoë Kravitz will play Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) and John Turturro will appear as Carmine Falcone, a Gotham City crime lord (via IMDb).
A recent news announcement by Variety is sure to excite DC fans disappointed by Colin Farrell's lack of screen time in the upcoming film.
The Penguin will return
According to Variety, actor Colin Farrell is already set to reprise his role as The Penguin in an upcoming spinoff series at HBO Max. In addition to starring, Farrell will work as an executive producer on the new series which is said to be focused on the infamous Batman villain's rise to prominence among criminals in Gotham. Farrell's take on The Penguin was briefly glimpsed in the first two trailers released for "The Batman." Both trailers showed footage of what appears to be a massive car chase involving Batman pursuing The Penguin (via YouTube).
Variety further reports that Lauren LeFranc will be in charge of script-writing duties, while "The Batman" director Matt Reeves and "The Batman" producer Dylan Clark will executive produce the new series, which will serve as the second spinoff of the highly anticipated film. Numerous outlets have previously reported on Warner Bros's plans to release an HBO Max spinoff series of "The Batman" focused on the Gotham Police Department. Earlier this year, Joe Barton was announced as the new showrunner of that series, following the departure of Terence Winter, who departed in November 2020 (via Variety).
"The Batman" is scheduled for release in theaters on March 4, 2022.