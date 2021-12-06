West Side Story Was Just Banned In These Countries. Here's What We Know

It doesn't take an especially experienced film aficionado to tell you that Steven Spielberg is one of the most accomplished film directors of all time. Having literally defined the blockbuster with 1975's "Jaws" and entertained audiences all around the world with a wide variety of hits in the many decades since, Spielberg is certainly one of the most multi-faceted entertainers in the business. While it was somewhat surprising when Spielberg first announced in 2018 that he would direct a new adaptation of "West Side Story," the director has proven himself capable of tackling virtually any genre (via IMDb).

Throughout his illustrious career, Spielberg has directed everything from war films like "Saving Private Ryan" to biopics like "Lincoln" and science fiction films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Additionally, the famous director introduced audiences to one of the most popular film characters of all time in Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). However, "West Side Story" will mark Spielberg's very first musical.

While it looks like Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" is finally about to reach its release date, it has definitely taken a while to get here. The film was originally scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, but was delayed nearly a full year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (via Variety).

Unfortunately, a handful of countries have recently announced their audiences won't be seeing the film anytime soon.