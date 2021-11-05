Angelina Jolie Speaks Out Against That Big Eternals Ban

Even among the star-studded cast of "Eternals," actress Angelina Jolie is easily the most recognizable star of the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Eternals," which opened in theaters in the United States today, features Jolie in one of the central roles of the film. Jolie plays the leader of the Eternals, an ancient being named Thena. In Jack Kirby's original comic books series, Thena carries on a love affair with Kro, the leader of the Deviants and the number one enemy to all Eternals. In the last moments of the final trailer for the film, Thena is seen being held closely by Kro.

However, Thena's intimate scenes with Kro aren't the ones causing problems for Disney at the moment. The countries of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman have all refused to screen the film as a result of the homosexual relationship between Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband, Ben (Haaz Sleiman), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar; it is technically legal in Bahrain, though LGBTQ citizens continue to face many discriminations (via Equaldex).

"Eternals" is the first film in the MCU to prominently feature a same-sex couple. Each country insists that the only way the film will be allowed to play in their theaters is if Marvel and Disney provide a censored version of it, with scenes between Phastos and Ben removed. Disney has refused these requests. As a result, the film is effectively banned in all five countries. In response, Jolie is speaking out against the attempts to censor or ban the film.