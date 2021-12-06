Get A Look At A Terrifying Image From Jurassic World: Dominion

Total Film had the chance to sit down with director/screenwriter Colin Trevorrow about "Jurassic World: Dominion," which also included the above image. It puts franchise lead Claire in a precarious situation as she finds herself up to her neck in trouble. If you look in the background, you'll find a pair of dinosaur legs, and they don't exactly seem to belong to an herbivore. How exactly will Claire get herself out of this mess? You'll have to wait until the movie comes out on June 10, 2022, to see for yourself.

In the meantime, Trevorrow's Total Film interview, with segments re-published by GamesRadar, will have to hold you over. The director discusses the unique approach they took to tackling a film unlike any other "Jurassic Park" movie that's come before, stating, "This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I've ever seen before, I didn't know what to watch as inspiration. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of 'Planet Earth.' The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."

He also reassures fans that classic "Jurassic Park" characters, like Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), will have plenty of screentime. "Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris [Pratt] do," he explains. "They're not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they're going to collide at a certain point ... there's this tension. It's not structured necessarily in a way that we're used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."

That's good news for fans who felt short-changed from Ian Malcolm's appearance in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which was basically a glorified cameo. Here's hoping "Dominion" ends the newest trilogy on a strong note.