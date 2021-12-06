Get A Look At A Terrifying Image From Jurassic World: Dominion
Dinosaurs will be on the loose during the next installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.
The last time we saw these dinos in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," they were taken from their home island and brought to a massive mansion. The rich and powerful bid on the animals to use for their own gains, but as expected, any time chaos theory comes into the mix, things don't go as planned. Despite no expenses being spared, the dinosaurs run a rampage on their captors, fleeing into the night. That means the next installment, "Dominion," won't follow the same formula where people somehow wind up on a dinosaur-infested island. The creatures are on our domain now, and things are bound to get hairy.
We can already see this in the brief prologue that's already been released. A T-Rex bursts into a drive-in movie theater, causing havoc in its wake. It's a scary scene, but as with any "Jurassic World" movie, numerous others are hiding and waiting. We now have another look at the upcoming science-fiction film, and by all appearances, things aren't going to get much easier for Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).
Claire Dearing is up a creek without a paddle in new Jurassic World: Dominion image
Total Film had the chance to sit down with director/screenwriter Colin Trevorrow about "Jurassic World: Dominion," which also included the above image. It puts franchise lead Claire in a precarious situation as she finds herself up to her neck in trouble. If you look in the background, you'll find a pair of dinosaur legs, and they don't exactly seem to belong to an herbivore. How exactly will Claire get herself out of this mess? You'll have to wait until the movie comes out on June 10, 2022, to see for yourself.
In the meantime, Trevorrow's Total Film interview, with segments re-published by GamesRadar, will have to hold you over. The director discusses the unique approach they took to tackling a film unlike any other "Jurassic Park" movie that's come before, stating, "This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I've ever seen before, I didn't know what to watch as inspiration. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of 'Planet Earth.' The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."
He also reassures fans that classic "Jurassic Park" characters, like Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), will have plenty of screentime. "Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris [Pratt] do," he explains. "They're not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they're going to collide at a certain point ... there's this tension. It's not structured necessarily in a way that we're used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."
That's good news for fans who felt short-changed from Ian Malcolm's appearance in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which was basically a glorified cameo. Here's hoping "Dominion" ends the newest trilogy on a strong note.