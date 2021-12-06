A Last Of Us Actor Might Have Revealed Some Surprising Casting News

With every development of HBO's "The Last Of Us," it's becoming more apparent that the adaptation of one of the greatest games ever made will be something special. The story of one man transporting and protecting a girl through the barren wasteland of a USA ravaged by a deadly virus spiked new excitement levels when "Games of Thrones" alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay were confirmed as the iconic duo Joel and Ellie, respectively. This was followed by an official first look at the game being brought to life. Now though, fans may be scratching their chins in curiosity with the mention of a new name you may never have expected to be in among the chaos of the upcoming show.

Joining Pascal and Ramsay is "White Lotus" star Murray Bartlett, who was confirmed back in July via Deadline to be appearing as Frank's partner, and lover to trap-obsessed loner Bill. A significant character in the game, it was never confirmed who was set to play the twitchy, short-tempered familiar to Joel. However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Bartlett may have just let it slip — and it might be an actor synonymous with hit sitcom "Parks and Recreation."