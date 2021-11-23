Emma Watson's Body Double On The Harry Potter Series Reveals A Scene You Won't Believe Wasn't CGI
The legacy of the Harry Potter franchise is still going strong in 2021, with millennials proudly adding their Hogwarts Houses to their dating app bios and collectively cheering whenever cast members reference their former characters. Despite author J.K. Rowling's constant controversies, the magical adventure series retains its whimsical charm among those who grew up with the books. The eight film adaptations of Rowling's novels were also massive successes, though they weren't always faithful to their source material.
The series, as we all know, follows the young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his best friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) as they embark on otherworldly adventures while coming into their powers. Because their exploits are often dangerous or challenging, it's no surprise that the films often employed various body doubles and stunt doubles to fill in. Recently, Hermione Granger's body double Flick Miles participated in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" interview where she answered questions from fans.
During the AMA, Miles surprised fans by revealing that she had starred in a scene that most had assumed was computer-generated imagery.
Hermione's Polyjuice Potion transformation wasn't CGI
Flick Miles, who now hosts the Behind the Wand podcast, was asked which scenes fans would "be surprised" to find out were her, not Watson, and vice-versa. Her initial response referenced three scenes, including the Polyjuice Potion fiasco from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Miles revealed that she stepped in for this scene after Watson had an allergic reaction to the glue used to attach the furry mask to her face.
"...I was completely unaware that wasn't CGI," replied u/hatsnatcher23. Other fans echoed this sentiment, shocked that Hermione Granger's accidental transformation into a humanoid cat was done with SFX makeup.
"A mark of a great creature effects team!" replied Miles, detailing the painstaking process that went into creating the costume. "The mask was made up of hundreds of pieces, to the point where even each whisker was individually stuck to me," she said. "I think it looks more CGI that [sic] it actually is because they CGI'd (if that is a word) the eyes," she added. She also linked to an Instagram post about her Behind the Wand interview with Harry Potter makeup artist Nick Dudman, who created the feline mask.
Needless to say, Harry Potter fans were impressed.