Tatiana Maslany Confirms A Key Detail About Her Character In She-Hulk

Among the blink-or-you'll-miss-it bits of Marvel show footage shown during Disney+ Day, Tatiana Maslany's "She-Hulk" got some attention, albeit none of it gamma infused. Angled shots of what appeared to be a figure in green body paint in the iconic purple and white outfit were teased and saw her locked in a similar location to the Helicarrier holding for Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in "Avengers." The threat for Maslany's Jennifer Walters — the courtroom attorney cousin to Bruce Banner — was there but didn't get the full green light, begging the question of just how her iteration of She-Hulk will look in live-action.

While it's safe to say that we don't need to expect She-Hulk to give off a Lou Ferrigno "Incredible Hulk" vibe, the likelihood of her having a similar look to Ruffallo's Hulked-up alter-ego was uncertain. Besides "Loki's" Miss Minutes, there hasn't been another fully CGI character in the Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows up until now. Thankfully, Maslany has put any fears to rest about just how her She-Hulk will stand out in her upcoming solo show.