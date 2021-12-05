We Finally Understand Why Halle Berry Accepted Her Razzie Award

For any actor or filmmaker, winning an Oscar is the ultimate honor in the film industry. The polar opposite of the statuette, of course, is the Razzie award, which the Golden Raspberry Foundation has been dishonoring the worst in the mainstream film industry with since 1981. Most often, nominees and eventual "winners" — or "losers," depending on your point-of-view — won't even acknowledge they've been singled out by the Razzies, much less accept the award. Still, there have been a brave few performers like Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock who were willing to take their lumps with good humor.

Bullock's Razzie win for the comedy bomb "All About Steve" came in 2010, the same year she won her Best Actress Oscar for "The Blind Side." According to Entertainment Weekly, she showed up to the Razzie ceremony to accept her award with a red wagon containing "All About Steve" DVDs, and a playful challenge to any voting member of the organization to sit through the movie. "This is the deal we are going to make. Promise to watch the movie and really consider whether it was really and truly the worst performance," Bullock told Razzie members while accepting the award. "If you are willing to watch it, I will come back next year and give back the Razzie."

As memorable as Bullock's appearance was, Berry perhaps deserves bigger kudos because she turned up to claim her Razzie for Worst Actress, five years before that, in 2005, for "Catwoman." Now, as Berry enters another (more positive) awards season race in both the acting and directing category for her new drama "Bruised," she has revealed that accepting the award was about more than just fun and games.