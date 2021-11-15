The Surprising Movie Remake Halle Berry Wants To Direct

Halle Berry has dominated the movie landscape for more than 30 years, winning acclaim for such films as "Monster's Ball" — which earned her a best actress Oscar — as well as four "X-Men" chapters and the James Bond entry "Die Another Day." Berry also proved she was a serious ass-kicker in 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum," and two years later, her dukes are up again for the new MMA-themed film "Bruised."

The big difference between "Bruised" and Berry's other movie gigs, though, is that for the first time, the actor is stepping behind the camera as a director. In "Bruised, Berry stars as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who, years after leaving the ring, seeks redemption both personally and professionally when the son she gave up as an infant comes back into her life.

Given Berry's A-list status in the movie industry, "Bruised" automatically puts the actor and director into this awards season contention, a place she enjoyed before with the success of "Monster's Ball" in 2001. However, in a business of highs and lows, Berry has unfortunately been on the other side of the movie industry's adulation.

In 2004, Berry's DC comic book film adaptation "Catwoman" was not only a bomb with critics and fans (via Metacritic), the actor was also dishonored with a Razzie. Showing class, though, Berry did what very few Razzie "winners" do and picked up her trophy in person. Even more interesting, Berry seems willing to revisit "Catwoman," and in a way fans probably aren't expecting.