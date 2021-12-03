Get Your First Look At The Netflix Sequel Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The horror genre was changed forever in 1974 when director Tobe Hooper made "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," a violent slasher inspired by the infamous crimes of Ed Gein that also serves as an allegory for the meat industry. The film follows a group of young adults who stumble into a family of cannibals living in the sun-soaked Texas countryside. The violence comes at the hands of the silent, chainsaw-wielding Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), who is now considered one of the most iconic horror villains.

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential horror films of all time. The same cannot be said of its seven sequels and other properties, which saw varying levels of success but never quite lived up to the original. Despite this, the franchise continues to roll on, and the latest installment is looking to honor the legacy of Hooper's first film.

Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be a direct sequel to the 1974 film, and now, we have our first look at what's to come.