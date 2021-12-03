MCU Fans Are Losing It Over Tom Holland's Hilarious Spider-Man Audition Story

In a recent sit-down on The Graham Norton Show (via YouTube), Holland got to tell the story of what happened on the way to his final audition for the part. He had to tolerate a very chatty driver who was fascinated to be driving a famous actor around. Although Holland was nervous about landing the part, his driver had some odd words of encouragement to share.

"You know what? I think you're gonna get it. The kid that I just drove there — he is so good-looking!" Holland said, quoting his driver, implying that his lack of traditional handsomeness somehow made him perfect for the part. While both statements in and of themselves are full and complete sentences, putting them together is at best a backhanded compliment and at worst absolutely nonsensical. But it's a fun story to tell: the tale of a humble driver prophetically predicting who would win one of the most memorable Spider-Man roles in entertainment history.

Fans quickly took to the comments section on YouTube to share their thoughts on Holland's story. "The whole point of Peter Parker is that he's not supposed to look like a supermodel. That driver was on point," opined one user. Another person referenced how "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet was among the actors who auditioned for Spidey (via The Hollywood Reporter), noting how things "worked out" for both Chalamet and Holland in the end. Meanwhile, a third user pointed out that Holland is "looking damn good now" and that "Spider-Man has won so many hearts because of Tom."