The Devastating Death Of West Side Story's Yvonne Wilder

Yvonne Wilder, the actress known for role as Consuelo in 1961's "West Side Story," has died at the age of 84, according to Variety. The publication further reports that the actress died on November 24 at her home in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not included in the obituary. Per Variety, Wilder is survived by her husband of 21 years, Zach Kleiman, as well as a son, Chris, and two grandchildren.

Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, all co-stars of Wilder's in "West Side Story," spoke to TCM about their time working on the film back in May (via Entertainment Weekly). Both Moreno and Chakiris pointed to Wilder's humorous personality as key to the film's success, including one line spoken in the song "America" that was improvised by Wilder.

"Yvonne Wilder had an extraordinary, unique sense of humor," Chakiris told TCM. "I did the play in London with Yvonne so I knew her before the movie. But Yvonne's humor was adopted by all of us."

Wilder's last credited film appearance came in 1993 in the role of Mrs. Dorf in "Dorf Goes Fishing," alongside Tim Conway (via IMDb). According to Variety, Wilder largely turned away from acting in the 1990s, instead preferring to focus on her artwork. Some of her work has appeared at the Santa Monica Art Institute (via yvonnewilder-watercolors.com).