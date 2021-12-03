The Heart-Breaking Reason James Gandolfini Would Stop Production On The Sopranos

In the new book "Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers" by journalist James Andrew Miller, Bewkes and Albrect said that Gandolfini's substance abuse problems regularly affected the show.

"We were concerned about Gandolfini staying alive. Occasionally he would go on a bender or a coke binge. We had to stop production," said Bewkes, HBO's former CEO (via Insider).

Bewkes described his relationship with Gandolfini, who saw him as both a boss and a father figure. Bekwes often covered for Gandolfini. When HBO executive Carolyn Strauss approached Bewkes for more money to cover production overruns caused by Gandolfini's absences, Bewkes would grant the requests.

Albrecht, meanwhile, recalled that Gandolfini's behavior affected his relationships with the other cast members. "I don't remember us being worried he was going to die," Albrecht said. "But it became a real problem with shooting the show. ... It became a lack of respect for the other actors as well, so there were sort of problems that bubbled up" (via Insider).

At one point, Albrecht staged an intervention for Gandolfini. It didn't go well. When Gandolfini arrived and found his friends and family waiting at Albrecht's Manhattan apartment, he reacted poorly. "Oh, f— this. F— all of you," the actor reportedly said. Gandolfini then dared Albrecht to fire him and stormed out.

Gandolfini passed away from a heart attack on June 19, 2013 while vacationing in Italy, at the age of 51. His death shocked his fans around the world, and he's still missed today.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).